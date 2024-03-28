Zangnan Has Been China's Territory Since Ancient Times: Spokesperson
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, Senior Colonel Wu Qian said on Thursday that Zangnan has been China's territory since ancient times and this is an undeniable fact.
It is reported that India's defense ministry said that China is making an "absurd" claim that Zangnan is an integral part of China's territory adding that "Arunachal Pradesh" is an "inalienable part of India". And the US also recognized "Arunachal Pradesh" as Indian territory and opposed advancing territorial claims across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by military or civilian means.
Addressing a monthly briefing, the China's Defense Spokesperson Wu rebutted India's unreasonable remarks by asking "where does the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' come from?" He also pointed out that the US has a terrible record of stoking disputes between other countries and the international community sees it clearly.
The spokesperson emphasized that there are mature mechanisms and communication channels between China and India on border issues. "The two sides have ability and willingness to properly handle the boundary question through dialogue and consultations", said the spokesperson.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged
PSX witnesses positive trend today
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
More Stories From World
-
Nicoll relishes her shot at double Olympic stardom18 minutes ago
-
Four killed in German motorway bus accident28 minutes ago
-
French bill seeks to ban hair discrimination affecting black women39 minutes ago
-
Gabon's post-coup reform efforts under fire59 minutes ago
-
Meet China's first corgi police dog2 hours ago
-
Singapore sees sharp decrease in PE investment last year2 hours ago
-
China's role model selection for Q1 2024 kicks off2 hours ago
-
Australians tighten belt as higher grocery prices bite: survey2 hours ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Thursday2 hours ago
-
China to improve management of midwife service2 hours ago
-
China to lift anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine2 hours ago
-
Seoul bus drivers' strike ends with wage agreement2 hours ago