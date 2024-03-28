Open Menu

Zangnan Has Been China's Territory Since Ancient Times: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Zangnan has been China's territory since ancient times: Spokesperson

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, Senior Colonel Wu Qian said on Thursday that Zangnan has been China's territory since ancient times and this is an undeniable fact.

It is reported that India's defense ministry said that China is making an "absurd" claim that Zangnan is an integral part of China's territory adding that "Arunachal Pradesh" is an "inalienable part of India". And the US also recognized "Arunachal Pradesh" as Indian territory and opposed advancing territorial claims across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by military or civilian means.

Addressing a monthly briefing, the China's Defense Spokesperson Wu rebutted India's unreasonable remarks by asking "where does the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' come from?" He also pointed out that the US has a terrible record of stoking disputes between other countries and the international community sees it clearly.

The spokesperson emphasized that there are mature mechanisms and communication channels between China and India on border issues. "The two sides have ability and willingness to properly handle the boundary question through dialogue and consultations", said the spokesperson.

APP/asg

