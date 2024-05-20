ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has called on businesses with annual supplies of goods and services exceeding SAR40 million that have to pay the value-added tax (VAT) to submit their tax statements for April by the May 31 deadline

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has called on businesses with annual supplies of goods and services exceeding SAR40 million that have to pay the value-added tax (VAT) to submit their tax statements for April by the May 31 deadline.

The authority urged establishments to promptly submit their tax statements on the website: zatca.gov.sa or via the ZATCA smartphone application to avoid late submission penalties, which range from a minimum of 5% to a maximum of 25% of the tax that should have been paid.

ZATCA called on businesses seeking more information on VAT to contact it through the unified call center number 19993, which operates 24/7, via Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs on the X platform: @Zatca_Care, through email: [email protected], or through live chat on its website zatca.gov.sa.

VAT, in effect in the Kingdom, is an indirect tax imposed on all goods and services bought and sold by establishments; there are, however, some exceptions.