ZATCA Urges Businesses To Submit VAT Statements For April

The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has called on businesses with annual supplies of goods and services exceeding SAR40 million that have to pay the value-added tax (VAT) to submit their tax statements for April by the May 31 deadline

The authority urged establishments to promptly submit their tax statements on the website: zatca.gov.sa or via the ZATCA smartphone application to avoid late submission penalties, which range from a minimum of 5% to a maximum of 25% of the tax that should have been paid.

ZATCA called on businesses seeking more information on VAT to contact it through the unified call center number 19993, which operates 24/7, via Ask Zakat, Tax and Customs on the X platform: @Zatca_Care, through email: [email protected], or through live chat on its website zatca.gov.sa.

VAT, in effect in the Kingdom, is an indirect tax imposed on all goods and services bought and sold by establishments; there are, however, some exceptions.

