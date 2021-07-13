UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy After Meeting With Merkel: We Have Different Views On Nord Stream 2

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:24 PM

Zelenskyy After Meeting With Merkel: We Have Different Views on Nord Stream 2

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he is satisfied with his recent meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel despite the difference in views on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he is satisfied with his recent meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel despite the difference in views on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 project.

"Yes, we have different views on Nord Stream, but, nevertheless, I believe that we have made a lot of arguments ...

There will be a meeting between the chancellor and [US] President [Joe] Biden, and they will discuss what Nord Stream 2 brings. What is in it for Europe, what is in it for Ukraine separately, and how to guarantee the energy security of Ukraine, and so that we do not lose from this flow if it is completed and put into operation," Zelenskyy told reporters, adding that his meeting with Merkel was good overall.

