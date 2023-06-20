Zelenskyy Approves Abolition of VAT, Import Duties on Components for Drones - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law abolishing VAT and import duties on drone components to increase the production of unmanned aerial vehicles in the country, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Tuesday.

"Next step towards scaling Ukrainian drone production ” President Zelenskyy signed law on the abolition of VAT and import duty on drone components. Now importers are exempted from paying for materials, equipment and separate parts for UAVs during martial law," Fedorov said on Twitter.

Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak added that the law would come into effect the day after its publication.