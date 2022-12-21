UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Arrives In US, Currently At Joint Base Andrews - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States late Wednesday morning and is currently holding at Joint Base Andrews in the state of Maryland, CBS News reported on Wednesday.

The United States was heavily involved in security arrangements to ensure Zelenskyy's safety on the trip to Washington, DC, the White House confirmed earlier in the day.

US military aircraft escorted Zelenskyy to Washington, according to media reports.

Zelenskyy is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon for a meeting with President Joe Biden and his national security team to discuss a range of matters including battlefield strategy, energy needs, and sanctions, according to US officials.

Zelenskyy will then deliver an address to a joint session of the US Congress later in the evening, US officials said.

