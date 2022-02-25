Zelenskyy Asks Bucharest Nine for Defense Assistance to Ukraine, Sanctions Against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he turned to the Bucharest Nine group, asking for defense assistance to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia.

"We defend our freedom, our land. We need effective international assistance.

Discussed this with (Polish President) @AndrzejDuda. Appealed to the Bucharest Nine for defense aid, sanctions, pressure on the aggressor. Together we have to put at the negotiating table. We need anti-war coalition," he tweeted.