Zelenskyy Reshuffles Ukraine's Delegation To Trilateral Contact Group On Donbas Settlement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 06:12 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Tuesday updating the composition of his country's delegation to the so-called Trilateral Contact Group for the peace process in Ukraine's conflict-torn region of Donbas, to include, among others, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who also serves as the minister for what Kiev considers temporarily occupied territories

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Tuesday updating the composition of his country's delegation to the so-called Trilateral Contact Group for the peace process in Ukraine's conflict-torn region of Donbas, to include, among others, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who also serves as the minister for what Kiev considers temporarily occupied territories.

"In order to ensure Ukraine's representation in the Trilateral Contact Group on the peaceful settlement of the situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions [in Donbas], I order for a Ukrainian delegation to be formed to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group," the decree read, as published on the Ukrainian president's website.

According to the document, the Ukrainian delegation will be led by Leonid Kuchma, a former president and Kiev's envoy to the contact group, while Reznikov will act as his first deputy.

The Trilateral Contact Group includes representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, signed into existence during talks in the Belarusian capital of Minsk in 2014.

