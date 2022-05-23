124 suspected cases of Lumpy Skin reported in Sargodha division

As many as 124 suspected cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle heads have so far been reported in four district of the division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :As many as 124 suspected cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle heads have so far been reported in four district of the division.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Additional Director Livestock Dr Wajid Aslam said the Punjab government had received 34,000 doses of Lumpy Skin Vaccine for Sargodha division which had been sent to all the four districts.

He said that so far 19,155 cattle were vaccinated in the division.

The staff of livestock department were creating awareness amongcattle breeders regarding lumpy skin disease, he added.