UrduPoint.com

124 Suspected Cases Of Lumpy Skin Reported In Sargodha Division

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 04:44 PM

124 suspected cases of Lumpy Skin reported in Sargodha division

As many as 124 suspected cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle heads have so far been reported in four district of the division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :As many as 124 suspected cases of lumpy skin disease in cattle heads have so far been reported in four district of the division.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Additional Director Livestock Dr Wajid Aslam said the Punjab government had received 34,000 doses of Lumpy Skin Vaccine for Sargodha division which had been sent to all the four districts.

He said that so far 19,155 cattle were vaccinated in the division.

The staff of livestock department were creating awareness amongcattle breeders regarding lumpy skin disease, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Sargodha All

Recent Stories

Court in Ukraine Sentences Russian Serviceman to ' ..

Court in Ukraine Sentences Russian Serviceman to 'Life Imprisonment'

58 seconds ago
 Russian soldier found guilty of war crimes in Kyiv ..

Russian soldier found guilty of war crimes in Kyiv court, handed life sentence: ..

1 minute ago
 Canada's storm leaves 8 dead, tens of thousands wi ..

Canada's storm leaves 8 dead, tens of thousands without power

1 minute ago
 Int'l Day on Biodiversity celebrated at IUB

Int'l Day on Biodiversity celebrated at IUB

1 minute ago
 AIOU starts dispatching books

AIOU starts dispatching books

7 minutes ago
 Turbat University wins HEC's research project

Turbat University wins HEC's research project

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.