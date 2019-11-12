UrduPoint.com
55 Farmers To Get Subsidised Laser Units In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Fifty-five farmers will get advanced laser units on subsidised rates through draw by the Punjab government in Sialkot district here.

The Names of the lucky farmers were drawn in a special ceremony, held here on Tuesday under the auspices of the Sialkot district administration.

Officials said 14 farmers in Sialkot tehsil, 15 in Daska tehsil, four in Sambrial and 22 in Pasrur tehsils will get the laser land-leveller machines.

Officials said that the Punjab government would give Rs 250,000 subsidy to each of the farmers for purchase of laser land-leveller machine.

The provincial government would give total subsidy of Rs 13.8 million to 55 farmers.

