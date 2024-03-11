Advisory for wheat growers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) An agriculture expert has advised the wheat growers to apply water to the crop at the milky stage of grain formation while keeping in view the weather conditions.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood while addressing farmers at Chak 195/R-B, said that it is the time of grain formation in the crop, if water is not given at this stage, the grain size will be small and the yield will decrease.

He further asked them to keep the wheat cultivated field wet to protect the crop from the effects of hot weather.

He further advised them to save the crop from insect (Tela) as its attack becomes intense on the wheat crop during the current month.

He asked them to spray the cold water on insects (Tela) or shake the plants well with a rope to drop it down instead of pest scouting which is dangerous for friendly insects, environment, and human health.