Advisory For Wheat Growers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM
An agriculture expert has advised the wheat growers to apply water to the crop at the milky stage of grain formation while keeping in view the weather conditions
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) An agriculture expert has advised the wheat growers to apply water to the crop at the milky stage of grain formation while keeping in view the weather conditions.
Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood while addressing farmers at Chak 195/R-B, said that it is the time of grain formation in the crop, if water is not given at this stage, the grain size will be small and the yield will decrease.
He further asked them to keep the wheat cultivated field wet to protect the crop from the effects of hot weather.
He further advised them to save the crop from insect (Tela) as its attack becomes intense on the wheat crop during the current month.
He asked them to spray the cold water on insects (Tela) or shake the plants well with a rope to drop it down instead of pest scouting which is dangerous for friendly insects, environment, and human health.
Recent Stories
CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan
AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores
Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta
Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for respo ..
Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur
Court awards life imprisonment in murder case
Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS
ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community
Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism
Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Secretary Agriculture says govt providing financial support for wheat seed to flood hit farmers3 hours ago
-
Int'l training workshop on 'Irrigation System & Water Management starts12 days ago
-
Caretaker Punjab govt prepares 10-year agriculture plan for uplift of agri sector17 days ago
-
Farmers demand to address artificial shortage of fertilizer20 days ago
-
Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre area in Punjab, says secretary agriculture21 days ago
-
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo26 days ago
-
PM emphasizes unleashing full potential of Pakistan's agri sector2 months ago
-
Sindh Chamber of Agriculture urges fair sale of imported fertilizer on authorized rates2 months ago
-
Farmers told to submit wheat competition application till Jan 312 months ago
-
Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries2 months ago
-
Experts issue guidelines for kino harvest2 months ago
-
Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechanization2 months ago