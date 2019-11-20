UrduPoint.com
Agriculture Can Ensure Pakistan's Economic Stability

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:37 PM

Agriculture can ensure Pakistan's economic stability

Agriculture sector of Pakistan can lead country to the economic stability provided conducive policies are formed, transfers of technology and joint ventures with the developed countries, particularly with China are ensured

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Agriculture sector of Pakistan can lead country to the economic stability provided conducive policies are formed, transfers of technology and joint ventures with the developed countries, particularly with China are ensured.

It was crux of the speeches delivered by Pakistani and Chinese experts at 5th CAC Pakistan Summit-2019 at a local hotel on Wednesday. Sub-Council of Chemical Industry's Vice Chairperson of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Madam Ma Chunyan, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad, Convener LCCI Standing Committee on Agriculture Engr. Jawed Salim Qureshi, Representatives of CCPIT, Dr. Muhammad Azher Ali, Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq, Asif Majeed, Dr. Anjum Ali Bhuttar, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and various others spoke on the occasion.

The experts shared their expertise on China Agrochemical Manufacturing Capability, Trends & future, Pakistani Crops and Demand for Agrochemicals & Machineries, Pesticides Registration Management Updates in Pakistan, Most Sold Pesticides and Future Trend in Pakistan, Pakistani Pesticides Market and Import & Export Situation, Pakistani Fertilizers Market and Future Development, Current Status and Future Trend of Agricultural Machineries, Current Status of Chinese Agricultural Machinery Industry & leading Machinery and Technology.

Madam Ma Chanyan said that CAC Pakistan has attained a great attention of the international community. She said that China has experienced very fast development in all aspects of life including agriculture sector. She said that there is dire a need to transfer advance agriculture technologies from China to Pakistan and CAC Pakistan was doing a big role in this regard.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh expressed views on low agriculture productivity, growing demand for food, post harvest losses and need for technological advancement. He said that factors like low agriculture productivity and growing demand for food encourage the use of crop protection chemicals. It is worth noticing that the use of sub-standard pesticides on fruits, vegetables and crops causes health and environment hazards.

He said that we have to be very cautious while selecting the right quality pesticides and while using the right amount of these chemicals. Our worthy speakers will also provide overview of Pakistan's pesticide industry in order to address the issue of its gap in demand and supply.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar said that said that 5th CAC Pakistan Summit will pave way for joint ventures between Pakistani and Chinese entrepreneurs and will also help transfer of modern technology for Pakistani agriculture sector.

Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad hoped that CAC Pakistan would draw the attention of foreign investor towards Pakistan.

Engineer Jawed Saleem Qureshi spoke highly on aims and objectives of 5th CAC Pakistan Summit. He said that there is an immense potential of agro-chemicals in Pakistan which must be utilized on priority. He said that agro-chemicals have contributed significantly in raising agricultural yield and there is still a lot of room to bring improvement in this sector.

Convener CAC Organizing Committee Pakistan Mohammad Nadeem Qureshi said that purpose behind organizing CAC every year in Pakistan is to improve our agriculture sector and to introduce new technologies for the development of this sector. He said that there is a lack of research base in Pakistan's agriculture and we are still working on traditional farming and on a contrary our Chinese counterparts are moved forward to mechanize farming. He said that revolutionary changes took place in agriculture sector through CAC during last five years.

All the experts were of the opinion that agriculture sector of Pakistan has historically been the backbone of the economy due to its largest contributions to GDP, employment and a major source of raw materials for several value added sectors.

On the occasion, experts gave presentations on contribution of agriculture sector in GDP, its growth, Seed and Fertilizer markets, crop protection and pesticides industry.

