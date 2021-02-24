Balochistan govt organises workshop for agriculture deptt

Government of Balochistan has organized training workshop to apprise the agriculture department staff regarding international agri practices for better crop yielding, currently declining due to adverse environmental impact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Government of Balochistan has organized training workshop to apprise the agriculture department staff regarding international agri practices for better crop yielding, currently declining due to adverse environmental impacts.

The staff of agriculture department in every district of the province would be imparted training regarding the climate resilient agriculture, an official of Balochistan government said while talking to APP on Wednesday.

There will be special training sessions for capacity building of staff working in Agricultural Extension, Agricultural Research Institute, In-Farm Water Management, and Agricultural Engineering.

Balochistan government has initiated millions of rupees farming projects focused on promoting climate resilient and low water-consuming farming, aimed to fight water scarcity in the province.

According to the official, the objective of the initiative was to divert attention of local farmers from growing traditional wheat crop to focus on cultivating high value crops.

Old harvesting techniques was remained the main reason behind less production, he regretted.

The government, in this regard, has taken the initiative to encourage farmers for cultivating olive trees whereas the government had allocated Rs 200 million for the development and boosting of olive farming in the province.

He said the government has completed work on multiple agro projects, aimed at enhancing the production of fruits and vegetables in the province through tunnel farming.

Food processing plants were being established across the province to preserve the agriculture production, he informed.

The most important factors to increase the revenue, the government had built vegetable's markets across the province, the source said.

He added that the government had working to convert the tub-wells on solar energy.

In order to improve underground water level, he said the government was working to construct more dams in the province and that would help to meet the water shortage.

/395