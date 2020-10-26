Bolivia Seeks Exporting More Food Items to Russia Apart From Meat - President Arce

(@FahadShabbir)

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Bolivia wants to supply more food items to Russia, President Luis Arce said in an interview with Sputnik, pointing to great potential regarding fruits.

"We want to export to Russia not only meat, but we also have a great potential for such products as quinoa, a lot of Andean and Amazonian products with which we want to come to Russia.

Fruits are very important products for food diversification in Russia," Arce explained.

In September, Bolivia received an authorization to deliver beef to Russia. The country also has the right to export meat to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.