UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs For Abolishing Illegal Cattle Markets

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:56 PM

Commissioner directs for abolishing illegal cattle markets

Divisional Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the officers concerned to abolish illegal cattle markets in the division and ensure the provision of basic facilities in the cattle markets set up by Cattle Market Management Company

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the officers concerned to abolish illegal cattle markets in the division and ensure the provision of basic facilities in the cattle markets set up by Cattle Market Management Company.

She stressed the need for corona tests of people coming to the cattle markets and ensure the implementation of SOPs.

She was addressing a meeting of the board of directors of the cattle market company here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by DCs of four districts, MD cattle market management company Dr Aftab Ahmed and other officers concerned.

The Board of Directors has also unanimously approved the additional recruitment of manager operations and recovery assistants in the company's four district offices.

The Board of Directors also rejected the recommendation to increase parking fee in all cattle markets and approved to collect cattle and parking fees through contractors.

The meeting was informed that according to the survey, the performance of cattle markets of Sargodha divisionwas satisfactory and on this occasion it was approvedto conduct annual audit of the company.

Related Topics

Company Farah Sargodha Market All

Recent Stories

PSX witnesses declines in points after Shehbaz Sha ..

17 minutes ago

Australia records fewest COVID-19 cases in recent ..

2 minutes ago

Three missing boys recovered

2 minutes ago

Dog bite not trivial matter, victims must undergo ..

2 minutes ago

Ai Weiwei supports Assange with silent protest

7 minutes ago

Russia Never Interferes in Foreign Nations' Affair ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.