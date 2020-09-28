Commissioner directs for abolishing illegal cattle markets

Divisional Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the officers concerned to abolish illegal cattle markets in the division and ensure the provision of basic facilities in the cattle markets set up by Cattle Market Management Company

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the officers concerned to abolish illegal cattle markets in the division and ensure the provision of basic facilities in the cattle markets set up by Cattle Market Management Company.

She stressed the need for corona tests of people coming to the cattle markets and ensure the implementation of SOPs.

She was addressing a meeting of the board of directors of the cattle market company here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by DCs of four districts, MD cattle market management company Dr Aftab Ahmed and other officers concerned.

The Board of Directors has also unanimously approved the additional recruitment of manager operations and recovery assistants in the company's four district offices.

The Board of Directors also rejected the recommendation to increase parking fee in all cattle markets and approved to collect cattle and parking fees through contractors.

The meeting was informed that according to the survey, the performance of cattle markets of Sargodha divisionwas satisfactory and on this occasion it was approvedto conduct annual audit of the company.