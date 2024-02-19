Early cotton varieties to cover a million acre area in Punjab, says secretary agriculture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Monday that early cotton varieties are expected to cover a million-acre area in Punjab and farmers are being advocated to sow only registered triple gene varieties to get the best results.

Presiding over a meeting to review the seed availability situation for early sowing of cotton, Ateel said, farmers should avoid purchasing unapproved and illegal varieties and use only the approved triple gene cotton seed to maximize production from early sowing.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab ordered field staff to reach out to farmers in every village and extend every facility possible.

He said, early sowing delivers better quality 'Phutti' (seed cotton) and is less likely to be attacked by insect pests.

He said, farmers should ensure prior application of some anti-fungus agent or pesticides to the seeds in case of early sowing.

It would ensure a healthy growth pattern during the first 30-40 days of crop and protection against sucking pests and fungal diseases.

He said farmers should buy seed from well-received dealers and they must check that it is approved by Punjab Seed Certification and Registration Department. And it should be a pure triple gene variety otherwise Glymlhosate spray application would kill plants of non-triple gene varieties, he said adding that triple gene possessed resistance against Glyphosate thus allowing it to kill weeds only leaving the production plants unharmed.

Officials from public and private seed sectors informed us they have registered and approved triple gene cotton varieties suitable for early cotton sowing.