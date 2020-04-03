Farmers advised to keep eye on weather during wheat harvesting

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to carry out wheat harvesting when crop fully ripens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to carry out wheat harvesting when crop fully ripens.

A spokesman for the department said here on Thursday that farmers should stay alert and keep an eye on weather predictions.

In case of rain, harvesting should be stopped, he added.

Spokesman said, "Farmers must prefer reaper and combined harvester for harvesting." He further said that growers must contact agriculture helpline in case of any query.