Farmers Demand To Address Artificial Shortage Of Fertilizer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 09:16 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Local farmers on Tuesday demanded to address the artificial shortage of fertilizer that posed a severe threat to per acre production of wheat in tehsil Burewala, district Vehari.

According to local farmers including Kashif Ali, Hassan Ali, Mian Babar, Rashid, and Amjad Munir, the region is faced with a shortage of fertilizers.

They alleged that some hoarders stocked fertilizer in warehouses with intentions of profiteering.

They appealed to the chief minister of Punjab, the deputy commissioner of Vehari, and assistant commissioner of Burewala for urgent action.

They urged authorities to intervene by ensuring the supply of Urea from dealer stocks to alleviate the artificial scarcity.

