Growers Advised To Use Modern Technology For Wheat Cultivation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Growers advised to use modern technology for wheat cultivation

Agriculture experts have advised the wheat growers to apply modern technology, utilize balanced fertilizer and cultivate only certified varieties of seed for getting a bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Agriculture experts have advised the wheat growers to apply modern technology, utilize balanced fertilizer and cultivate only certified varieties of seed for getting a bumper crop.

Addressing the seminar at Bucheke, tehsil Jarranwala on Monday, Director Wheat Ayyub Agriculture Research Institute Dr Javed Ahmed lauded the efforts of Fauji Fertilizer Corporation (FFC) for providing necessary guidelines to wheat farmers about the crop for increasing per acre produce.

He advised the farmers to carefully listen to experts' opinions about the crop and increase their per acre yield.

He advised the farmers to select good quality wheat seed and apply poison to seeds before sowing for saving it from insect attack.

FFC Regional Manager Muhammad Ajmal said the FFC was implementing a comprehensive programme of training and guidance of farmers besides providing them fertilizers.

He said the FFC has set up an agriculture wing under which five farm advisory centers were functioning across the country.

He said that besides these centers, 13 regional offices were also working under the supervision of agriculture experts.

Head of Agri Services Dr Sajida Fareed said the FFC was providing the facility of soil and water analysis free of cost to farmers at their doorstep.

She said that there was a lack of nitrogen, phosphorus and potash in our food elements so the farmers must apply fertilizer to improve this deficiency.

Head Farm Advisory Center Liaqat Ali also discussed different aspects for taking good produce.

