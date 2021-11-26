UrduPoint.com

Illegal Stock Of Fertilizer Seized

The agriculture department recovered illegal stock of fertilizer worth Rs 3.5 million during a raid at Rangpur here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The agriculture department recovered illegal stock of fertilizer worth Rs 3.5 million during a raid at Rangpur here on Friday.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Mosa Raza, the Agriculture Officer (Extension) Muhammad Talha Sheikh along with his team started a crackdown against hoarders of fertilizer and raided at Malik Traders Rangpur.

The team recovered illegal stock of fertilizer worth Rs 3.5 million from the godown.

Following the instructions of the district administration, the seized fertilizer was provided to the farmers at controlled rates.

The farmers lauded the district administration for providing them fertilizer at controlled rates as it was available at high rates due to illegal hoarding by dealers.

