Livestock dept takes measures to promote buffalo

Punjab Livestock Department is taking various measures to promote buffalo across the province with an objective to ensure bumper production of milk, meat and improve financial condition of cattle farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Livestock Department is taking various measures to promote buffalo across the province with an objective to ensure bumper production of milk, meat and improve financial condition of cattle farmers.

According to official sources, Livestock sector has emerged as the largest sub-sector in agriculture, contributing 58.3 percent towards agriculture value addition. The demand for livestock products is continuously increasing due to population growth, urbanization, increase in per capital income, changing consumer preferences and export potentials.

Similarly, the livestock is heart of the rural socio-economic system and is raised by nearly eight million families including more than one million landless farmers and it could act as driving force for reducing poverty in rural areas.

The official sources maintained that buffalo is the most preferred choice and an economic asset for the farmers.

For the last two decades, buffalo has attracted attention of the scientists, researchers, planners and policy makers.

Pakistan is rich and have highest buffalo milk genetic potential, buffalo density and percentage of milk.

Punjab is the home of the world renowned breed of "Nili Ravi" buffalo, which has also been acknowledged as "Black Gold" by the food and Agriculture Organization. Punjab's share in milk production, buffalo shares 61.52 percent.

Similarly, 64 buffaloes are present in Punjab, 28 percent in Sindh, 7 percent in KPK and one percent in Baluchistan.

In past, buffalo remained ignored which resulted into different problems including silent heat, poor conception, delayed puberty, and long calving interval entailing into huge annual economic losses.

Responding to these multiple issues, the government established Buffalo Research Institute to promote the cattle and resolve issues creating obstacles in its promotion.