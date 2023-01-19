Lumpy Skin Disease: Punjab CM launches free-of-cost vaccination drive

(@Abdulla99267510)

Punjab CM Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi says the government has provided a grant of one and a half billion rupees for Lumpy Skin Vaccination.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2023) Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has launched a free of cost vaccination campaign to prevent a second possible wave of lumpy skin in animals.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that government has provided a grant of one and a half billion rupees for Lumpy Skin Vaccination.

He said that there are more than five million cattle in Punjab and 6 million doses are available in province.

He said that Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department is providing 200 million doses of vaccines for various diseases free of cost across the province to keep animals healthier.

It may be mentioned here that thousands of animals lost their lives due to lumpy skin disease last year while the famers and other people associated with livestock business faced huge loss. The reports emerged that there was serious problem in getting timely vaccine for the treatment of the animals.