Maximum flower plantation to be made till March: DG PHA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Syed Shafqat Raza on Monday said that maximum plantation of seasonal flowers would be made during November of March 2021 under the beautification project of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Syed Shafqat Raza on Monday said that maximum plantation of seasonal flowers would be made during November of March 2021 under the beautification project of the city.

During the Marigold flower plantation inauguration drive started here, the PHA DG said that plantation of Marigold flower has been started in the city as the flowers were being planted at green belts at Eidgah, Arts Council, Qasim Fort Park, Aaam Khas Bagh and other points of the city.

He said that plan has been prepared for maximum plantation of seasonal flowers at parks and green belts of the city under beautification project.

Syed Shafqat Raza added that preparation of flowers has been started at nursery of PHA, adding that plantation would be started soon.