Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture to set up second model village for farmers at Basti Jalil

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) will set up second model village for better production of crops at Basti Jalil at Budhla Sant, a town located in east of the city.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor, Dr Asif Ali, disclosed this during a briefing to delegation of food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) led by its country head Ms. Mina Dowlatchahi who paid a visit to varsity here on Wednesday.

First model village has been established by the varsity in collaboration with Pakistan Crop Protection Association (PCPA) in chak no 109/10-R at Jehania where cotton is cultivated.

He informed that the varsity had been working for the welfare of small farmer from the day one, adding that it progressed unprecedentedly in a short period of time.

Establishment of state of the art laboratories, rising number of students strength and winning mega projects with industry collaboration are a few example of it, he said and added that small farmers were getting training from agri scientists of employing new tools for better yield.

FAO country Head, Ms. Mina Dowlatchahi ensured her orgainzation would work for the welfare of small farmers with help of MNSUA.

She hoped that model villages project would bear fruit in form of better production of crops.

Dean Social Science, Dr Irfan Baig, Director ORIC, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Chairman Agro Industrial deppt, Dr Almagir Akhtar Khan and others attended the briefing.