Over 5.2 million cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, output surge by 93.73 pc

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 5.2 million or exactly 5,208,339 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Oct 15, 2021, registering a whopping 93.73 per cent increase compared to corresponding period last year.

According to fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) for the cotton season 2021-22 released to media on Monday, Punjab arrival figures stood at 2.26 million or 2,266,331 bales showing increase by 86.70 per cent while Sindh province registered almost 100 per cent surge, 99.53 per cent to be exact, with contribution of over 2.9 million or 2,942,008 bales.

Figures pouring out suggest Pakistan is going to get a good production of cotton this year, enough higher to neutralize the shock farmers had suffered last year when national cotton production had touched new low.

The report says Phutti equivalent to over 4.596 million bales has undergone ginning process at factories.

Over 4.4 million or 4,407,380 bales have been sold out with major chunk of it, 4.393 million (4,393,680) bales, bought by textile mills and 17000 by exporters. Exactly 800,959 bales were lying unsold at the ginneries.

Sanghar district in Sindh remained on top of the list registering arrival of over 1.2 million or exactly 1,257,439 bales.