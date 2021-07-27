UrduPoint.com
PHA Start Plantation Drive In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

PHA start plantation drive in lahore

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman, Yasir Gillani on Tuesday kicked off monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the premises of Islamia High School here

The chairman called for widescale plantation to eliminate air pollution, and added that collective efforts were needed to create healthy and green environment.

"PHA is coordinating with public,private schools and other educational institutes to increase green area in the city". He added that during the campaign PHA would plant one million saplings in various area of the city.

He said that PHA prepared a comprehensive plan to engage students, traders, social and political leaders, as well as civil society members and others for this noble cause.

A number of teachers and students present on occasion actively participated by planting several saplings.

