Public Warns Of Seafood Fraud By Fishmongers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 05:03 PM

Public warns of seafood fraud by fishmongers

Public should be vigilant of fishmongers who are depriving them of their hard-earned money by tagging fishy labels to low quality variety in name of renowned species due to growing demand during winter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Public should be vigilant of fishmongers who are depriving them of their hard-earned money by tagging fishy labels to low quality variety in name of renowned species due to growing demand during winter.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), Asst Prof Fisheries and Aquaculture deptt, Dr Naheed Bano told APP here on Thursday that the fish sellers are cheating customers by selling other species which are apparently similar much popular kinds among foodies including raho, damra and even trout.

She stated that fish mongers are befooling them in markets as well as at rivers and barrages where they were fleecing clients by charging Rs 1500-2500 per kilogram for trout which is cold water fish and is not available in our areas.

Actually, most of the customers are not well aware of these varieties and are easily trapped by the fishmongers, the academician said and added that sea food fraud was being committed internationally too.

According to an American survey one out of fifth fish is being sold with the wrong label while USA news agency CBS says every third fish is labeled with incorrect tag in the market, she informed adding that Sea bass and Snapper are mostly traded with false Names.

Dr Bano noted that among marine types Salmon is also in great demand with short product adding that they sell other varieties with its name.

Steward Marine Council through DNA test proved that as many as 1402 varieties of fish were traded with wrong labels in 18 countries from 2009-16, she maintained.

This practice is not only creating troubles for fish business but developing trust deficit among buyers, the assistant prof said adding that it is much dangerous for sea species too.

It is a global issue wherein imported fish is put on sale locally with high rates with fishy tagging just to earn profit, She deplored.

