Punjab Govt Launches Kisan Card For Farmers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 11:45 AM

Punjab govt launches Kisan Card for farmers

The government authorities claim that they have launched this card facility to provide subsidy and relief directly to Kissan and to end corruption in agriculture sector.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2021) The Punjab government has launched Kisan Card to end corruption in agriculture sector.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar says that they have launched this card system to provide subsidy directly to the farmers as previous it used to go to corruption.

According to the government authorities, farmers can go to Agriculture department officials in their respective districts and ask them to give them ‘Kisan Cards’.

The farmers have reacted to this scheme as some of them have appreciated it while many others say that corruption could not be ended in agriculture department.

“What is guarantee that we will be given this card purely on merit?,” asks Rab Nawaz, a farmer in a village in Okara. “This is very easy way for the officers to demand corruption when we will go to them to get cards,”. He further says.

He points out that there is strong connection between the agriculture department officials and dealers of pesticides stores.

“A deal can simply deny to the farmer if he goes to them to buy anything,” he explains.

