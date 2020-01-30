UrduPoint.com
Rooftop Farming Project Yielding Results

Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:38 PM

Rooftop farming, a joint project of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) is bearing excellent result under the 'Capacity building of urban community regarding rooftop farming'.

The main objective of it was to sensitise people about growth of organic vegetables at rooftops.

Under the project, veggies have been cultivated at roofs of some housing societies and other places including Income Tax Colony, Cantt Residentia, Model Town, Askari Colony besides the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

In summer, the varsity has planned to grow seasonal veggies keeping in view the season and is expecting good results too, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

