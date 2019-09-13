UrduPoint.com
Rs 750 Mln For Model Cattle Market

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 03:06 PM

Rs 750 mln for model cattle market

The district government would spend Rs 750 millions for establishing a new model cattle market on 345 kanals land at Jungle Jaswant Singh,besides regulating facilities at existing cattle market at Mauzapull Bulail

MULTAN,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) -:The district government would spend Rs 750 millions for establishing a new model cattle market on 345 kanals land at Jungle Jaswant Singh,besides regulating facilities at existing cattle market at Mauzapull Bulail.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said this while addressing a meeting regarding shifting of cattle market here on Friday,stated a press release.

He said that Cattle management marketing company looking after the project would provide site for police for offices and residence. He also directed the Livestock department to set up its camp for vaccination for cattle.

A control room would also be set up while CCTV cameras would be installed at the model market for which local government would provide funds.

