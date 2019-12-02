SalamKissan - Sarsabz Canvas Wall pays tribute to the farmers of Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading fertilizer brand Sarsabz, as part of its Salam Kissan initiative, invited young painters from across Pakistan to pay tribute to Pakistan’s marginalised farmers through a two day wall paint activity titled as the “Canvas Wall”, held at Fatima Group’s Pak Arab Plant in Multan on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1, 2019

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) Pakistan’s leading fertilizer brand Sarsabz, as part of its Salam Kissan initiative, invited young painters from across Pakistan to pay tribute to Pakistan’s marginalised farmers through a two day wall paint activity titled as the “Canvas Wall”, held at Fatima Group’s Pak Arab Plant in Multan on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Hundreds of young painters across Pakistan participated in the pre-event online registration of this activity, as groups of 2-4 members, whereas 125 painters representing 40 teams were selected based on the likability of their proposed painting ideas. Top three winners of this competition won notable cash prizes from Fatima Group.

The participants also enjoyed a specially organized social night to acquaint themselves with other attendees, while group activities such as the drum circle also preached a message of working together for a cause.

A special initiative like ‘Salam Kissan’ dedicated to becoming a voice of the small farmers and stretching an arm of support and encouragement towards them, will certainly go a long way in building a clear understanding of how Pakistan’s agriculture sector can be uplifted from its shambles, through the empowerment of these farmers.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr.

Inamullah Naveed, Head of Fertilizer Plant at Fatima Group said, “Sarsabz Fertilizers have a big role in solving Pakistan’s food security challenges as they give 10% more yield than conventional fertilizers. However, the real credit goes to the users of fertilizer - our farmers! They are not only the backbone of our agriculture sector but also of Pakistan's economy.

"Salam Kissan, Sarsabz Pakistan" campaign is our collective effort to make our policy makers and public appreciate the struggles, sacrifices and efforts of our farmers for a prosperous Pakistan. Moreover, this event marks the operations resumption of our Multan plant after a gap of three years, due to non-availability of gas. It is an exciting and a colorful new start!"

’Salam Kissan, Sarsabz Pakistan’ aims at becoming the very first initiative in the history of Pakistan highlighting the importance of small-scale farmers for the country’s economic prosperity.

Sarsabz Fertilizer is working relentlessly to bring about a digital revolution to Pakistan’s agri-scene, in an effort to catalyze prosperity and growth in this sector.

Through international and local collaborations, new products and services are being planned to be introduced for technical assistance and financial empowerment of these farmers.