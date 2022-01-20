Seafood exports increase by 3.18% in 1st half

The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 3.18 per cent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 3.18 per cent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The seafood exports during July-December (2021-22) were recorded at $ 201.581 million against the exports of $195.364 million in July-December (2020-21), showing growth of around 3.18 per cent, according to Pakistan Bureau of statistics (PBS).

On year-on-year basis, the fish exports from the country increased by 78.21 per cent by going up from $ 28.662 million during December 2020 to $ 51.078 million in December 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports however decreased by 5.62 per cent in December 2021 when compared to the exports of $ 54.118 million in November 2020, the PBS data revealed.

The overall food group exports from the country during the first-half of current fiscal year increased by 22.

28% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-December, 2021, different food commodities including rice, vegetables, fruits, oil seeds, meat, fish, spices and others valuing $2.482 billion were exported against the exports of $ 2.030 billion of the same period last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country during the first half of current financial year witnessed an increase of 24.71% by going up to $15.102 billion as compared with the exports of $12.110 billion last year.

The imports also registered about 65.94% growth as these went up from $ 24.454 billion in 1st half of the last year to $40.580 billion during current year, the PBS data revealed.

