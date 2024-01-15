Open Menu

Sindh Chamber Of Agriculture Urges Fair Sale Of Imported Fertilizer On Authorized Rates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM

The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a farmers' lobbying group, has demanded just distribution of imported fertilizer in all districts of Sindh as per the authorized rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a farmers' lobbying group, has demanded just distribution of imported fertilizer in all districts of Sindh as per the authorized rates.

Chairing a meeting of the chamber here on Monday its President Syed Meeran Muhammad Shah also sought action against the black marketing of fertilizer which had resulted in inflated prices.

According to him, the price of a urea bag was 3,600 but it was being sold at between Rs6,500 to Rs7,000 per bag at a price which the small farmers could not afford.

He maintained that the wheat crop required one more dose of fertilizer which required immediate start of the sale of imported wheat at the authorized rates in all districts of Sindh.

Shah urged the caretaker Sindh Chief Minister justice (r) Maqbool Baqar to ensure that the imported fertilizer was made available to farmers in the province.

The Chamber's President recalled that in 2023 the Sindh Government had fixed the wheat procurement rate at Rs4,000 per 40 kilogram.

However, the cost of cultivation had enhanced by around 40 percent in 2023-24 and that necessitated that the procurement price should be increased to Rs5,000 per 40 kg, he added.

Zahid Hussain Bhurgari, Nabi Bux Sathio, Khadim Hussain Bahrani, Haji Nisar Memon, Bilal Khan Laghari and Murad Ali Nizamani, among others, attended the meeting.

