UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Summer Fishing Ban Set To Start In South China Sea

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:13 PM

Summer fishing ban set to start in South China Sea

The South China Sea branch of China Coast Guard on Friday announced that a three-and-half-month fishing moratorium will start Saturday noon in the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the sea

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) --:The South China Sea branch of China Coast Guard on Friday announced that a three-and-half-month fishing moratorium will start Saturday noon in the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the sea.

The annual fishing ban this year is expected to end at noon on Aug. 16.

More than 50,000 fishing boats in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the provinces of Guangdong and Hainan will suspend operations during the period, according to the branch.

Coast guard and fishery authorities will strictly enforce the ban in keeping with laws and regulations and step up monitoring of fishing vessels and ports.

The summer fishing ban is part of China's efforts to promote sustainable marine fishery development and improve marine ecology.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

Navalny network added to Russian extremist list

18 minutes ago

16 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in Sukkur

18 minutes ago

Wizz Air CEO calls on Aviation minister Ghulam Sar ..

18 minutes ago

Euro area inflation up in April`

19 minutes ago

19 persons with minor offences released from jail

19 minutes ago

France to offer Covid jabs to all adults from June ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.