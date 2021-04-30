Summer fishing ban set to start in South China Sea

The South China Sea branch of China Coast Guard on Friday announced that a three-and-half-month fishing moratorium will start Saturday noon in the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the sea

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) --:The South China Sea branch of China Coast Guard on Friday announced that a three-and-half-month fishing moratorium will start Saturday noon in the waters north to 12 degrees north latitude of the sea.

The annual fishing ban this year is expected to end at noon on Aug. 16.

More than 50,000 fishing boats in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the provinces of Guangdong and Hainan will suspend operations during the period, according to the branch.

Coast guard and fishery authorities will strictly enforce the ban in keeping with laws and regulations and step up monitoring of fishing vessels and ports.

The summer fishing ban is part of China's efforts to promote sustainable marine fishery development and improve marine ecology.