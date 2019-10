The Livestock Department here on Tuesday arranged veterinary camp in village Makhai, Tehsil Munda

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Livestock Department here on Tuesday arranged veterinary camp in village Makhai, Tehsil Munda.

The camp was held in light of the provincial government directions to create awareness among farmers about various disease and treatment and facilities being extended by the government.

In this regard awareness session was also conducted with the local farmers.