ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) would spend Rs 9,039.487 million on expansion of transmission network in southern oil and gas producing districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Karak, Hangu and Kohat to bring down the ratio of UFG losses.

"Out of the total project cost, the company will bear Rs 4,668.127 million expenses, while the provincial government will provide Rs 4371.360 million being cost over and above criteria," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

The provincial government had so far allocated Rs 694.518 million for the project, he said.

Commenting on the company's ongoing anti-gas theft drive, the official said the company had removed around 4,724 illegal gas connections and lodged 96 First Information Reports (FIRs) against the pilferers in southern oil and gas producing districts of KP during a short span of time.

In line with the government strategy to reduce the line losses, he said the SNGPL was taking all possible measures to bring down the Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) ratio gradually in the coming years.

Under the drive, the official said inspection of all industrial, commercial and domestic consumers was being carried out regularly to prevent gas theft by taking prompt action against unauthorized connections and illegal networks.