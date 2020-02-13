UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) To Expand Transmission Network In KP's Southern Districts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:46 PM

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) to expand transmission network in KP's southern districts

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) would spend Rs 9,039.487 million on expansion of transmission network in southern oil and gas producing districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Karak, Hangu and Kohat to bring down the ratio of UFG losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) would spend Rs 9,039.487 million on expansion of transmission network in southern oil and gas producing districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Karak, Hangu and Kohat to bring down the ratio of UFG losses.

"Out of the total project cost, the company will bear Rs 4,668.127 million expenses, while the provincial government will provide Rs 4371.360 million being cost over and above criteria," a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP.

The provincial government had so far allocated Rs 694.518 million for the project, he said.

Commenting on the company's ongoing anti-gas theft drive, the official said the company had removed around 4,724 illegal gas connections and lodged 96 First Information Reports (FIRs) against the pilferers in southern oil and gas producing districts of KP during a short span of time.

In line with the government strategy to reduce the line losses, he said the SNGPL was taking all possible measures to bring down the Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) ratio gradually in the coming years.

Under the drive, the official said inspection of all industrial, commercial and domestic consumers was being carried out regularly to prevent gas theft by taking prompt action against unauthorized connections and illegal networks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Oil Hangu Kohat Karak Gas All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

20 minutes ago

Sao Paulo’s hard-tech and UAE’s software ventu ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses concerns over sale of Air Defen ..

25 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 0.02 in interbank

27 seconds ago

Saadi to compete at Karate 1-Premier League with h ..

29 seconds ago

Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob to vie for top honour ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.