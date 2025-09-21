23 teams deployed for assessment of flood losses in Faisalabad: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that 23 teams have been deployed for accurate assessment of flood-related losses in Faisalabad and these teams would report assessment progress on daily basis.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that on special directives of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, a comprehensive evaluation of flood damage is being assessed to facilitate effective rehabilitation and relief for the affected communities.

He said that 23 dedicated teams comprising representatives from the Pak army, Revenue Department, Agriculture Department and Urban Unit would prepare daily reports on flood damage and submit the same to the district administration.

This joint effort would ensure transparency, accuracy and inclusivity in documenting the flood-related losses.

He directed for effective security arrangements for field teams and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in relief measures.

The government is utilizing all available resources to address hardships of the affected population to ensure timely support, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rana Mosa, officials from Pak Army, FESCO, Agriculture Department and Urban Unit were also present in the meeting.

The meeting also decided that ADC (Revenue) Rana Mosa would serve as the focal person for coordinating the assessment process.