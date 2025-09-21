Open Menu

23 Teams Deployed For Assessment Of Flood Losses In Faisalabad: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 11:00 PM

23 teams deployed for assessment of flood losses in Faisalabad: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir said that 23 teams have been deployed for accurate assessment of flood-related losses in Faisalabad and these teams would report assessment progress on daily basis.

Presiding over a meeting, he said that on special directives of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, a comprehensive evaluation of flood damage is being assessed to facilitate effective rehabilitation and relief for the affected communities.

He said that 23 dedicated teams comprising representatives from the Pak army, Revenue Department, Agriculture Department and Urban Unit would prepare daily reports on flood damage and submit the same to the district administration.

This joint effort would ensure transparency, accuracy and inclusivity in documenting the flood-related losses.

He directed for effective security arrangements for field teams and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in relief measures.

The government is utilizing all available resources to address hardships of the affected population to ensure timely support, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rana Mosa, officials from Pak Army, FESCO, Agriculture Department and Urban Unit were also present in the meeting.

The meeting also decided that ADC (Revenue) Rana Mosa would serve as the focal person for coordinating the assessment process.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in na ..

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature

31 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

2 hours ago
 UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing ..

UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight

2 hours ago
 Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number ..

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..

3 hours ago
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new recor ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th se ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..

3 hours ago
 Canada recognises State of Palestine

Canada recognises State of Palestine

4 hours ago
 UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises confere ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises conference to mark century of Arabic ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 k ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Leaders Forum convenes 1,000 key government, private sector ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business