Gold Prices Witness Increase In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 07:16 PM
All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association increases by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan and settles at Rs390,300
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2025) The Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another sharp increase on Saturday.
The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed increase in the gold prices in the local markets.
The price of gold per tola rose by Rs1,700, and settled at Rs390,300 while the price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs1,458 to Rs334,619.
In the international market, gold gained $17, trading at $3,685 per ounce.
It may be mentioned here that just a day earlier, gold prices had dropped by Rs1,100 per tola in the local market.
