Open Menu

Gold Prices Witness Increase In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association increases by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan and settles at Rs390,300

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2025) The Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed another sharp increase on Saturday.

The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed increase in the gold prices in the local markets.

The price of gold per tola rose by Rs1,700, and settled at Rs390,300 while the price of 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs1,458 to Rs334,619.

In the international market, gold gained $17, trading at $3,685 per ounce.

It may be mentioned here that just a day earlier, gold prices had dropped by Rs1,100 per tola in the local market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price May Gold Market All

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

8 minutes ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

32 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

2 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

3 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

3 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

5 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

6 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

6 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business