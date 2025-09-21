Open Menu

New Pak-Iran Agreements To Remove Trade Barriers, Expand Connectivity: Shahid Imran

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 03:40 PM

New Pak-Iran agreements to remove trade barriers, expand connectivity: Shahid Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Regional Committee on food Shahid Imran has said that the recently signed series of protocols between Pakistan and Iran will play a vital role in achieving the $10 billion trade target between the two neighboring Muslim countries.

Talking to a delegation of professionals led by renowned architect Ayesha Rifaqat, here on Sunday, Shahid Imran said the protocols aim at dismantling tariff and non-tariff barriers, expanding electricity exchanges, and strengthening communication channels to significantly enhance bilateral trade.

He explained that under the agreements signed during the Pak-Iran Joint Economic Commission meeting, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to deepening trade and investment ties by activating cross-border markets, aligning regulatory frameworks, and encouraging regular Business-to-Business (B2B) engagements.

Transportation and connectivity were identified as strategic priorities, with accords to improve road, rail, air, and maritime links.

Key initiatives include boosting rail cargo capacity, upgrading air navigation systems, and exploring passenger ferry services, particularly for Zaireen, between designated seaports.

In the energy and infrastructure sectors, both sides agreed to expand electricity exchanges, including the revival of construction on a 220-kilovolt transmission line to Gwadar. A Joint Working Group will facilitate investment in the power sector, while cooperation in water resource management and sustainable urban development was also identified as a strategic priority.

Similarly, in agriculture and environmental sustainability, both countries pledged to implement agreements on veterinary health standards, pest control measures, and joint development of agricultural seeds and equipment. They also agreed on collaborative initiatives to tackle climate-related challenges, including mitigating sand and dust storms and conserving mangrove ecosystems.

