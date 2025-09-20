Open Menu

Punjab Govt, Hong Kong TDC Sign Cooperation Agreement

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Govt, Hong Kong TDC sign cooperation agreement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Punjab Department of Industries and Commerce and Hong Kong Trade Development Council have signed a cooperation agreement to promote investment in Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Hong Kong Country Head Wahab Tariq Butt signed the agreement here at PSIC House on Saturday

Under the agreement, both sides will facilitate investment promotion in Punjab, exchange trade delegations, organize business seminars, and strengthen relations among investors from Hong Kong, China, and other regions. Wahab Tariq Butt has been appointed as coordinator for enhancing regional investment ties.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that accelerating industrialization in Punjab and attracting new investment is his mission. Punjab offers a highly conducive environment for investment, which has made it the first choice of investment for both domestic and foreign investors.

Many international companies are rapidly establishing industrial units in Punjab. Foreign investments is not only creating employment opportunities but also transferring advanced technologies to the province,he added.The

minister termed the cooperation agreement between the Department of Industries and Commerce and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council as a positive step forward. Implementation of this agreement will bring further investment from China, Hong Kong, and other regional countries,he added. The provincial minister said that foreign investment is increasing in sectors such as textiles, agriculture, information technology, energy, electric vehicles, and International companies are setting up assembly and manufacturing plants in Punjab. In collaboration with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, we will attract additional investment to Punjab’s Special Economic Zones, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

11 minutes ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

35 minutes ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

2 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

3 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

3 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

5 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

6 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

6 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business