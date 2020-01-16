29 gas supply schemes underway in Balochistan

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is executing around 29 schemes to provide the commodity to newly developed localities in different parts of Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is executing around 29 schemes to provide the commodity to newly developed localities in different parts of Balochistan province.

"Currently, around 29 schemes having length of 42 kilometers [for laying transmission pipelines] are under execution to provide gas to new villages/killies," a senior official told APP.

He said as many as 209 schemes had been approved for gasification of newly developed areas in the towns and villages where gas facility was already available, under which a network of 101-kilomter pipelines would be laid.

Currently, the official said, gas was being supplied to19 towns and 643 villages in the province of Balochistan, with the customer base of around 280,000.

According to a report, the SSGC and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were expecting that they would provide gas supply to approximately 430,695 new consumers during the fiscal year 2019-20.

Besides, they had planned to invest Rs7,161 million on transmission projects, Rs 48,288 million on distribution projects and Rs 18,556 million on other projects during the year.

Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 12,971 km transmission 139,827 km distribution and 37,058 services gas pipelines to cater the requirement of more than 9.6 million consumers across the country.