29 textile factories allowed to continue work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Multan Shan-Ul-Haq gave approval to 29 textile factories to continue work by ensuring precautionary measures against coronavirus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Shan-Ul-Haq gave approval to 29 textile factories to continue work by ensuring precautionary measures against coronavirus.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, Commissioner Shan-Ul-Haq said that it has been decided to provide relief to textile industry in section 144.

The industry has been allowed to continue work to complete products for export orders. All 29 textile factories of the city have been informed through the notification, however, the factories administration would ensure social distancing SoP of the government.

The factories administrations have been directed to provide masks, gloves and sanitizers to its workers at the work place.