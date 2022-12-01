UrduPoint.com

3rd Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference Concludes Successfully In Johannesburg

December 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Commerce in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully concluded the 3rd Pakistan–Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.

Under Look Africa Policy various initiatives have been taken by the Ministry of Commerce to enhance trade relations with African states, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

Third PATDC has been organized in Johannesburg, South Africa, aiming to further enhance our commercial ties with member states of South African Development Community (SADC).

SADC is a 16-member regional group with a mandate of promoting economic integration, member countries constituting SADC are Tanzania, Mauritius, Namibia, Eswatini, Botswana, Angola, Congo, Union of Comoros, Madagascar, Zambia, Seychelles, South Africa, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.

South Africa being the largest economy in the SADC is extremely important to enhance our commercial and institutional linkages with SADC member states and was accordingly selected for holding the third of the series of PATDC.

The conference was attended by prominent Pakistani businessmen representing various sectors including pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, chemical, tractors/agriculture machinery, cosmetics, IT services, sports goods, food electronics & engineering goods.

Business and official delegates from the SADC member states also attended the conference and single country exhibition.

Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce led a 210 member business delegation along with senior officials from the Ministry of Commerce, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

During the three day event various B2B, G2G and B2G meetings will take place on the sidelines of the conference & single country exhibition.

The conference was also attended by various representatives of South African Government including Rashmee Ragavan ,South African Department of Trade Industry and Competition, President South African chamber of commerce, Gadija Brown, Provincial Minister for Finance , Free state , Sophie Ratsiraka, Madagascar Minister for Craft, Paul Faraj Koyi, President of Tanzania Chamber also attended the conference.

Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce, while addressing the conference stressed that given the concrete opportunities that exist between the two sides, Pakistan-Africa trade could easily increase manifolds in coming years.

He added that despite challenges, there would be a steady, gradual but persistent growth in Pakistan-Africa trade with enhanced levels of engagement by both sides, public officials as well as the private sector.

