56% Of Austrians Want Influx Of Refugees Cut To Zero: Survey
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 06:32 PM
About 56% of Austrians want the influx of refugees cut to zero, according to a survey published on Monday
The survey by the Unique Research Institute on behalf of the Austrian daily Heute revealed that 36% of respondents said they were "completely" in favor of Austria not accepting any more refugees at all, while 20% of respondents stated they were "somewhat" in favor of a reduction to zero.
Only 37% were against a reduction to zero in the survey.
The background to the survey was the comments made by Georg Dornauer, head of the Social Democratic Party of Austria (SPO).
“You can even discuss with me whether the asylum cap should not be zero for the coming years in Austria,” the politician said last week in an interview with the Austrian daily Der Standard.
