Abdul Razak Dawood is glad as figures show increase in export

The Advisor to PM on Commerce and Investment says that significant growth has been seen in the exports of Home Textiles (20%), Pharmaceutical products (20%), Rice (14%), Surgical Goods (11%), Stockings & Socks (41%), Jerseys & Pullovers (21%.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2020) Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood expressed satisfaction over increasing level of export.

Taking to Twitter, Abdul Razak said that he was happy over provisional figures showing increase in export.

He wrote: “ I am glad to share that in the provisional figures for Nov 2020, significant growth has been seen in the exports of Home Textiles (20%), Pharmaceutical products (20%), Rice (14%), Surgical Goods (11%), Stockings & Socks (41%), Jerseys & Pullovers (21%)…1/2,”.

In another tweet, Dawood said: “Women's Garments (11%) and Men’s Garments (4.3%), as compared to Nov 2019. This is in line with our policy of promotion of value added exports and reflects a healthy trend. 2/2,”.