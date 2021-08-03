Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sells First Batch of Blue Ammonia to Japan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Tuesday that it sold the first batch of blue ammonia to Japan's Itochu trading company.

In June, the ADNOC signed agreements with Japanese companies on the joint research of prospects of manufacturing blue ammonia in the UAE.

"The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)...

has sold its first cargo of blue ammonia to Itochu in Japan, for use in fertilizer production," the statement read.

Emirati company Fertiglobe, specializing in the export of nitrogen fertilizers, will manufacture blue ammonia for supply to Japan, the statement added.

Blue ammonia, which is produced from nitrogen and blue hydrogen generated from natural gas, can be used as fuel with a low level of carbon dioxide emissions in different spheres, including transport, power generation, cement and fertilizer industry and others.