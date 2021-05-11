AfD Co-Leader Says Nord Stream 2 Important for Germany, Should Be Completed

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party wants the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to be completed so that it could bolster the German energy security, the party's co-chairman Tino Chrupalla told Sputnik.

"The AfD continues to support the construction of Nord Stream 2, primarily for the sake of the national energy security," he said.

Chrupalla argued that Russian natural gas was very important for Germany and mutually beneficial for both countries. He said Germany should have many business partners.

The pipeline will carry 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Germany across the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine and Poland. The United States has threatened sanctions against companies involved in its construction, in a bid to boost its own LNG sales to the lucrative EU market.