UrduPoint.com

Agriculture Sector To Grow By 3.5% In FY24

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 08:59 PM

Agriculture sector to grow by 3.5% in FY24

Agriculture Sector Agriculture sector is expected to grow by 3.5% during the fiscal year 2023-24, according to Annual Plan released by the government here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Agriculture Sector Agriculture sector is expected to grow by 3.5% during the fiscal year 2023-24, according to Annual Plan released by the government here on Friday.

According to the plan, the growth would be achieved with expected contributions of important crops (3%), other crops (3.5%), cotton ginning (7.2%), livestock (3.6%), forestry (3%) and fishing (3%).

However, it says, agricultural growth will be contingent upon expected favourable weather conditions, ample availability of water, certified seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and agriculture credit facilities at affordable costs for revival of the crops.

Moreover, increased productivity of livestock subsector is imperative for the revival of the sector. The revival of cotton and sufficient production of wheat will not only support growth momentum but will also ease out balance of payments pressures through lesser import requirements.

During the outgoing fiscal year (2022-23), the agriculture sector was envisaged to grow by 3.9% in the Annual Plan 2022-23 given a strong crop sector performance of previous year.

However, during June-August 2022, torrential rains and flash flooding led to an unprecedented disaster in various parts of the country.

As per Post-Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA), the sector suffered the greatest damage and loss of around $13 billion.

Crops contributed to 82% of total damage and losses in the sector, followed by livestock with 17% and fisheries/aquaculture with the remaining 1%. Around 4,410 million acres of agricultural land was damaged, and 0.8 million livestock were estimated to have perished.

In this backdrop, the sector posted a growth of 1.5% during 2022-23 as compared to last year's growth of 4.3%.

The output of Kharif crops of cotton and rice decreased by 41.0% and 21.5% respectively due to floods.

Cotton was also affected by a rise in temperature in beginning of the season, shortage of irrigation water in March-May and pest attacks. Sugarcane being water resistant crop remained mostly unaffected by floods and posted a growth of 2.8%.

Moreover, output of Rabi crops of wheat and maize registered growth of 5.4% and 6.9%, respectively.

The crops benefitted from soil moisture and fertility impact of floods, availability of certified seeds and low temperature at the end of the season.

Three out of five major crops attained their highest ever output level but still important crops registered contraction mainly because of extraordinary losses incurred to cotton due to floods.

Value added in other subsectors of agriculture increased with growth in other crops recorded at 0.2%, livestock (3.8%), forestry (3.9%) and fishing (1.4%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Shortage Import Water Agriculture Cotton From Government Wheat Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Govt spends over Rs 1598m in FY2022-23 for media a ..

Govt spends over Rs 1598m in FY2022-23 for media advancement

2 minutes ago
 Salient features of Income Tax measures, reliefs

Salient features of Income Tax measures, reliefs

16 minutes ago
 Govt to set up Export Council of Pakistan to enhan ..

Govt to set up Export Council of Pakistan to enhance export: Federal Minister fo ..

16 minutes ago
 Rs 107 bln earmarks for brining improvement in ele ..

Rs 107 bln earmarks for brining improvement in electricity network system in bud ..

16 minutes ago
 Electronic Warfare Intercepts 3 Attack Drones at Z ..

Electronic Warfare Intercepts 3 Attack Drones at ZNPP - Law Enforcement Agency

16 minutes ago
 Canada's Unemployment Rises for First Time Since A ..

Canada's Unemployment Rises for First Time Since August 2022 - StatCan

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.