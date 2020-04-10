UrduPoint.com
Alberta To 'Redouble Push' For Oil Import Tariffs If OPEC+ Reaches No Deal - Premier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

Alberta to 'Redouble Push' for Oil Import Tariffs if OPEC+ Reaches No Deal - Premier

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Canada's leading oil producing province Alberta will insist on imposing oil import tariffs, should a deal to curtail production by OPEC+ fall through, Premier Jason Kenney told reporters on Thursday.

"If OPEC+ does not stop the madness, we will be redoubling our push for coordinated import tariffs on OPEC and foreign oil into North America, that's something that our Federal governments could do. And I'm getting a very receptive response on that from both Washington and Ottawa," Kenney said.

