Alberta to 'Redouble Push' for Oil Import Tariffs if OPEC+ Reaches No Deal - Premier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Canada's leading oil producing province Alberta will insist on imposing oil import tariffs, should a deal to curtail production by OPEC+ fall through, Premier Jason Kenney told reporters on Thursday.

"If OPEC+ does not stop the madness, we will be redoubling our push for coordinated import tariffs on OPEC and foreign oil into North America, that's something that our Federal governments could do. And I'm getting a very receptive response on that from both Washington and Ottawa," Kenney said.