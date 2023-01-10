UrduPoint.com

Arguments Continue In LNG Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Arguments continue in LNG case

The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Tuesday continued hearing arguments of lawyers on the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Tuesday continued hearing arguments of lawyers on the jurisdiction of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case wherein the former prime minister could not attend the proceedings due to medical reasons.

His lawyer Barrister Zafarullah informed the court that his client was unable to appear due to infected with COVID-19 infection, and requested a one-time exemption for his appearance. The court accepted the request.

The court also granted a one-time exemption from appearance to co-accused Sheikh Imran ul Haq.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Usman Mirza requested the court to decide its jurisdiction on the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) reference before starting the trial.

Barrister Zafarullah argued that the last government had accused his client of installing an LNG terminal illegally and without need, and then it also installed a terminal.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was among the top tax payers as per the previous government, he said, adding the allegation of money laundering could be levelled only when any amount was illegally transported.

The lawyer said no power project was launched during the last (PTI) government as no investor was ready to come to Pakistan.

He said the laws like the NAB ordinance were introduced to victimise the politicians, citing the remarks given by the Supreme Court against NAB during the hearing of Saad Rafiq case.

He prayed the court to take all the facts in view while deciding the case.

The counsel for the co-accused MD Air Blue Chaudhry Aslam requested the court to dismiss the reference instead of sending it back to NAB so that his client could approach the sessions court.

The case was subsequently adjourned till January 24.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Lawyers Chaudhry Aslam Nasir Money Air Blue January Gas All From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

EU planning new subsidies to promote inhouse green ..

EU planning new subsidies to promote inhouse green tech

4 minutes ago
 Strict action to be taken against flour hoarders: ..

Strict action to be taken against flour hoarders: Chairman Chief Minister Punjab ..

4 minutes ago
 No justice impossible sans independent judiciary: ..

No justice impossible sans independent judiciary: Chief Justice of Azad Jammu an ..

4 minutes ago
 Police conducted search operation in Chakri, 24 he ..

Police conducted search operation in Chakri, 24 held in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago
 Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced to 5 ..

Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison in Unrest Cas ..

8 minutes ago
 South Korea to Correct Mistakes on Korean War Memo ..

South Korea to Correct Mistakes on Korean War Memorial Wall in US - Authorities

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.