Asad Qaiser Assures To Raise Voice For Extension In Construction Package

Asad Qaiser assures to raise voice for extension in construction package

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said that the Prime Minister was giving special focus to the construction sector and had announced an attractive package for the construction industry as a result of which major construction projects had started across the country.

He assured that he would raise his voice at every relevant forum, including the National Assembly, for further extension in construction package so that more investors could benefit from it.

He said that construction projects like Gulberg Green Islamabad should be started in other provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide better lifestyle to the people.

He expressed these views while addressing as chief guest at a ceremony organized by the Gulberg Green Islamabad.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Muhammad Shakeel Munir, Senior Vice President Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI said that the Prime Minister had taken a positive step by announcing an amnesty scheme for the construction industry that had given a boost to construction activities.

He urged the government to consider extending this scheme to attract more investment.

He further urged the government for providing a similar package to other industries which would help the industrial sector to flourish and the economy would move towards improvement.

He congratulated the management of Gulberg Green Islamabad on the launch of E and F Executive Blocks and said that Gulberg Green was emerging as a new Islamabad in Islamabad by providing a high standard lifestyle to the people.

He said that Gulberg Green's construction projects had provided employment to many people besides promoting business activities, which was laudable.

Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, Secretary, Gulberg Green Society said that special attention was being paid to welfare, services and quality in the housing society.

He said that the land for E and F Executive blocks of Gulberg Green had been acquired and development would start soon while with the completion of development work in the next two years, people would be able to start construction of houses.

He said that 11% discount would be given to the members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in E and F Executive blocks.

